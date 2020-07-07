Logitech Launches Mouse and Keyboard for Apple Devices

Today Logitech has launched the MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard for Macs and iPads.

Our newest additions to the Master Series and multi-device Bluetooth keyboard lineup have been re-imagined for advanced content creators who need the best tools for their craft and value Apple aesthetics, alongside increased productivity and performance.

Both products mention “For Mac” in the name, but of iPadOS now supports mice and keyboards.

