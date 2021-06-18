In this segment from Episode 875, John F Braun, our Special Guest Dave Mark, and I discuss what’s new in Mac OS Monterey including: Shortcuts, Safari Tabs, Airplay to Mac, and Low Power Mode
Check It Out: What’s New in MacOS Monterey 2021
