We have a deal on the Nomad 3-Port Charging Hub. This device is designed to blend in with your home decor and tuck the cables away underneath the device itself. It features two high-output 2.1A USB charging ports and one 1A USB charging port. You can get it for $19.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: This 3-Port Charging Hub Is Designed to Blend in with Your Home Decor: $19.99