Safari 13 Just Killed uBlock Origin and Other Extensions

Safari 13 deprecates support for legacy extensions. Instead, you now how to download them through the Mac App Store. A GitHub user explained the uBlock Origin situation and recommends adblocking alternatives.
Get a content blocker. Not nearly as powerful as uBO, but the best option if you want to stay with Safari. Do not get the app called “uBlock”, this is unassociated with uBlockOrigin (read about the split here), and is simply a content blocker with a big negative feature of having acceptable ads built in
Try to switch of localization. And the popup blocker don’t work on porn sites….
I am not visiting porn sites, they are news, tech, science, art related and such.
Yikes, wish they wouldn’t advertised the change in extensions a bit more because I installed Safari 13 (after looking at the list of changes which didn’t mention extensions) and my 1Password extension no longer works which is a major PITA. Does anyone know how to downgrade Safari back to 12.1.2 (which I still have a copy of on another machine)?
I wish Safari could block popups. No I don’t want you to send me notifications or sign up for emails. Put those links on the page.
Did you visited ever the Safari preferences?
Yeah, that setting doesn’t seem to work on many websites.