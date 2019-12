We have a deal on the Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone, a high-quality condenser mic for iOS and iPadOS devices. It’s MFi-certified, features 5 DSP preset modes (Speech, Singing, Flat, Acoustic Instrument, Loud), matched cardioid and bi-directional 0.4″ (1cm) cartridges, and other high-end features. It’s $149 through our deal.

