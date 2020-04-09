Apple is More Complex But Tim Cook is Doing Okay

Over at Wired UK, John Arlidge asks “Has Apple finally bitten off way more than it can chew?” It doesn’t seem as if that question is answered. It’s the typical roundup of everything Apple is doing today, across hardware, software, and services, and wondering if the company is doing okay under Tim Cook as opposed to Steve Jobs. I thought this quote was interesting however, claiming to come from an Apple veteran.

What Cook is trying to do is come up with a new set of iTunes-like services to mate with more varied hardware to create an ecosystem that is simple and compelling. Imagine secure communications, iCloud storage, TV, quality news, banking, health, insurance and more, all from the same, trusted supplier on iPhone, iPad, Mac, the Watch and, in future, AR glasses. That would be pretty revolutionary.

Indeed.

