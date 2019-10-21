Trend Micro Apps Caught Harvesting User Browser History

Several Trend Micro apps were removed from the Mac App Store after they were found collecting user browser history.

Dr Cleaner, Dr Antivirus, and App Uninstall – utilities owned by the Japan-headquartered security house and distributed on the Mac App Store – are no longer available for download…Mac security guru Patrick Wardle noted last week that in addition to the advertised functions of removing adware and malware from Macs, the software also collected people’s personal data including their browsing history, then transmitted that data as a password-protected archive to a server on the internet.

As of this writing Dr. Antivirus is still in the MAS.

