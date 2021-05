VMware announced on its blog Tuesday that it won’t support installing or running x86 VMs on M1 Macs.

We will be delivering a Tech Preview of VMware Fusion for macOS on Apple silicon this year. We don’t plan to support installing or running x86 VMs on Macs with Apple silicon. macOS VMs are not in scope in the short term. There are challenges there which will require Apple to work with us to resolve.

Check It Out: VMware Fusion Won’t Run x86 VMs on M1 Macs