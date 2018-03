Check out the the Wanle Gamer Console case for your iPhone. It fits over the back of your iPhone, and it has a a built-in classic handheld gaming console, complete with display and controls. It also comes preinstalled with 10 games, including Tetris, Tank, Snake, Formula One Racing, and more. It’s $33.99 through us.

Check It Out: The Wanle Gamer Console Case Turns Your iPhone into a Classic Handheld Game: $33.99