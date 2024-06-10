macOS 15 Will Run on iMac Pro and Newer Models

Apple has two ways to convince users to upgrade: announcing new devices and dropping support for old ones. The latter happens with every new OS release, like today’s macOS 15 Sequoia, which always leaves users wondering if their Mac models will receive the update.

Luckily, there’s an easy way to know that. For each device type, Apple states which models are the oldest to support a specific OS. Here’s the list of which Macs macOS 15 Sequoia supports.

Macs Compatible With macOS 15 Sequoia

Mac Mini: 2018 or later MacBook Air: 2020 or later MacBook Pro: 2018 or later iMac: 2019 or later iMac Pro: 2017 or later Mac Studio: all models Mac Pro: 2019 or later

NOTE As with macOS 14 Sonoma , no 12-inch MacBook supports macOS 15 Sequoia

Now that you know if your Mac can run macOS 15 Sequoia, it’s time to check the features of Apple’s new computer OS.