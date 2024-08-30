How to Fix Error Code 0x204 Remote Desktop on Mac

Have you ever needed to fetch a file on your work computer while at home? If so, you know how useful Remote Desktop can be. Being able to use a machine that’s not physically next to you may save time and money. More importantly, it may save you a trip to the office. However, issues like the 0x204 error on Mac may hinder your Remote Desktop experience.

Why Remote Desktop Error Code 0x204 Shows Up on Mac

This macOS error has various possible causes. It is frequently associated with using a VPN, though it may happen without VPN connections as well. In short, your Mac can see the Windows computer it’s trying to reach but cannot connect to it.

How to Fix Remote Desktop Error Code 0x204 on Mac

Since the error has many possible causes, there are different ways to fix it as well. They may have to do with the Remote Desktop connection or with network settings on either the Mac or PC.

1. Check Remote Desktop Settings on Remote Computer

First and foremost, make sure your PC has Remote Desktop enabled and set up. On Windows, go to Settings > System and make sure “Allow remote connections to this computer” is enabled. Also, if you’re trying to connect from a different network, disable “Allow connections only from computers running Remote Desktop with Network Level Authentication”.

2. Check Your Windows Computer’s Network Settings

One thing that may prevent Remote Desktop from working is if your Windows machine is running on a metered connection. On Settings > Network & Internet, select your network interface (Ethernet or Wi-Fi) and make sure “Metered connection” is disabled.

3. Check Your Mac’s Network and VPN Settings

On System Settings > Network, click the “…” drop-down menu and select “Set Service Order”. If you’re using a VPN, make sure it’s listed above Ethernet and/or Thunderbolt Bridge.

Also, still on System Settings > Network, open your VPN settings and go to Options > Send all traffic over VPN connection. Make sure the option is enabled. Disconnect from your VPN and connect again, and it Remote Desktop should work.

4. Delete Broken Remote Desktop Configuration Files

Another possibility is that the Remote Desktop configuration files on your Mac have been corrupted. To fix that, open Finder and go to Home > Library > Containers. Copy the com.microsoft.rdc.macos and com.microsoft.rdc.mac folders to another location, then delete the ones under Containers.

Now go to Home > Library > Group Containers, copy the ** UBF8T346G9.com.microsoft.rdc** to another location, and delete the one under Group Containers. Finally, open Terminal and type the following command:

killall cfprefsd

Then try opening the Remote Desktop app and connecting again.

5. Create Remote Assistance Invitation

If you’re still facing the 0x204 Remote Desktop error on your Mac, try using an offline Remote Assistance Invitation file. This file bypasses Remote Desktop settings, and may be a workaround to connect to your Windows computer.

To create this file, on your PC, open the Windows Remote Assistance app and select Invite someone you trust to help you. Click the “Save this invitation as a file” option, and copy the invitation file to your Mac, then open it. This should connect directly to your PC.

6. Connect Using IP Address and Port

In case the Windows machine you’re trying to connect to is in the same network as your Mac, using the IP address may work better than using the PC’s network name. On Windows, open the start menu and type “cmd” to open the command prompt, which is Windows’ version of Terminal. Type “ipconfig” to get the network information, and note the IP address for the interface you’re using on the PC.

On your Mac, instead of typing the PC name, type the IP address. If required, use port 3389 to connect.

7. Configure Firewall Settings

Also, since it’s a native Microsoft service, Remote Desktop should be allowed on the Windows firewall by standard. However, it doesn’t hurt to double-check if that’s the case. Lastly, make sure port 3389, used for Remote Desktop, isn’t blocked by the firewall as well.

Speaking of port 3389, make sure your Mac isn’t blocking it either. However, macOS deals with network ports differently from Windows. Simply go to System Settings > Network > Firewall. If the firewall is disabled, you don’t need to do nothing. If it’s enabled, click “Options”, then add Microsoft Remote Desktop to the allowlist.

Accessing another computer remotely is supposed to be convenient, but may turn into a headache easily. If none of the above works, you can always try third-party solutions, like AnyDesk, TeamViewer, or RustDesk. Bear in mind, though, that only the last one is completely free. AnyDesk and TeamViewer require paid versions for anything other than personal use.