Apple Rolls Out macOS 15 Sequoia Beta 2 for Developers

Two weeks after debuting the first beta of macOS 15 Sequoia to developers, Apple has released the macOS 15 Sequoia beta 2 for developers with several new additions, including the support for iPhone Mirroring, one of the most anticipated features since its announcement during the WWDC keynote.

In addition to iPhone Mirroring, Apple has rolled out a slew of new features with macOS 15 Sequoia beta 2. These include smoother window tiling by simply dragging a window to the screen’s edge. Additionally, Cupertino is launching a Passwords app for managing passwords, enhancing Safari to summarize web pages and highlight key details, and introducing live audio transcription and support for math equations in Notes.

These updates will eventually arrive in macOS Sequoia, alongside Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools for editing and summarizing text, as well as an Image Playground for generating AI images from prompts, although these will come later in the beta testing phase.

macOS Sequoia beta is currently exclusive to developers and beta testers. A public beta is slated to come next month, with the general availability expected later this fall. Ideally, macOS 15 Sequoia requires iMac Pro 2017 or later. You can check whether your device is supported here.

Registered developers can enroll in the beta by accessing the Software Update section within the System Settings app. It’s important to note that you’ll need an Apple ID linked to an Apple Developer account to access the beta. As I have previously suggested, regular users should avoid installing developer beta updates, especially to primary devices.

Moreover, Apple has also released a second round of developer beta of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2.