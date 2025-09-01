5 Best Anti-Spyware for Mac in 2025

Finding the best anti-spyware app for Mac can be overwhelming with so many options available today. If you want to keep your Mac safe from spyware, adware, and other hidden threats without slowing it down, choosing the right app is essential.

In this guide, we break down the top five antispyware solutions for Mac users, highlighting their features, performance, and who each one is best for, so you can make the right choice for your needs!

How we made this list

Installation and Setup : We downloaded and installed each app on a Mac running the latest macOS to see how easy it was to set up. We checked if sign-up was straightforward, whether extra permissions were required, and how user-friendly the initial experience felt.

: We downloaded and installed each app on a Mac running the latest macOS to see how easy it was to set up. We checked if sign-up was straightforward, whether extra permissions were required, and how user-friendly the initial experience felt. Spyware and Malware Detection : We ran each app against a collection of real-world samples, including spyware, adware, trojans, and ransomware. This helped us measure how quickly and accurately the software could detect and remove threats.

: We ran each app against a collection of real-world samples, including spyware, adware, trojans, and ransomware. This helped us measure how quickly and accurately the software could detect and remove threats. System Performance Impact : We monitored CPU, memory, and battery usage while scans were running. The goal was to ensure that protection did not come at the cost of a slow or unresponsive Mac.

: We monitored CPU, memory, and battery usage while scans were running. The goal was to ensure that protection did not come at the cost of a slow or unresponsive Mac. Real Time Protection : We tested whether the apps could block threats before they executed, such as stopping a spyware file from opening or preventing a phishing website from loading.

: We tested whether the apps could block threats before they executed, such as stopping a spyware file from opening or preventing a phishing website from loading. Extra Security Features : Beyond spyware scanning, we reviewed additional tools like VPNs, ransomware shields, parental controls, and system cleanup utilities. These features often make the difference between a basic antivirus and a complete security suite.

: Beyond spyware scanning, we reviewed additional tools like VPNs, ransomware shields, parental controls, and system cleanup utilities. These features often make the difference between a basic antivirus and a complete security suite. Ease of Use and Interface : We rated how simple the apps were to navigate, whether important settings were easy to find, and whether reports clearly explained what threats were blocked.

: We rated how simple the apps were to navigate, whether important settings were easy to find, and whether reports clearly explained what threats were blocked. Pricing and Value: Finally, we compared subscription costs, free trial availability, and refund policies. We wanted to see which apps offered the best balance of price and features.

Things to consider

Built-in protection is not enough : macOS has its own security tools like Gatekeeper and XProtect, but these do not always catch new spyware or adware.

: macOS has its own security tools like Gatekeeper and XProtect, but these do not always catch new spyware or adware. Check macOS compatibility : Make sure the app supports your version of macOS. Some programs work well even on older Macs.

: Make sure the app supports your version of macOS. Some programs work well even on older Macs. Look for wide threat coverage : Good antispyware should handle spyware, adware, ransomware, phishing, and other unwanted apps.

: Good antispyware should handle spyware, adware, ransomware, phishing, and other unwanted apps. Think about performance : The software should protect you without slowing your Mac or draining the battery.

: The software should protect you without slowing your Mac or draining the battery. Extra tools can be helpful : Features like a VPN, firewall, or password manager can add more layers of security.

: Features like a VPN, firewall, or password manager can add more layers of security. Ease of use counts: A clean and simple interface makes it easier to set up scans, read reports, and adjust settings.

1. Bitdefender – Reliable Mac protection

Bitdefender is a well-known cybersecurity tool that keeps your Mac safe without slowing it down. It includes features like an adware blocker, anti-phishing, and a built-in VPN. Fast scans and cloud-based protection make it easy to use and gentle on your Mac’s speed.

It protects against ransomware, spyware, viruses, and even Windows malware, which is perfect if you often share files with PC users.

Bitdefender is also one of our top picks for the best antivirus for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How it performed in our tests

Achieved a 99.4 percent malware protection rate for Mac threats and 99 percent PUA detection , and 100 percent for Windows malware detection in lab tests

rate for Mac threats and , and in lab tests In real-world testing, it blocked 100 percent of malware, including spyware and adware hidden inside compressed files

Scored a perfect 6 out of 6 performance score on tests measuring impact on system speed, with no lag during file copy, app install, or launch

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent malware blocking (99 percent plus) Free version lacks extra tools like VPN (premium only) Minimal impact on Mac performance Paid tiers required for full features Built-in adware and ransomware protection Basic free VPN is limited to small daily traffic (premium unlocked) Easy to use, lightweight Some advanced tools are only available in higher plans

2. Norton – Complete security suite

Norton is one of the most trusted names in digital security, and its Mac version brings strong spyware and malware protection. It offers real-time scanning, phishing defense, and smart firewall features. Norton 360 also includes extras like a VPN and dark web monitoring, making it a complete security package.

For Mac users, Norton is known for combining top-notch protection with tools that cover both privacy and performance.

How it performed in our tests

Scored a perfect 100 percent malware detection rate , covering viruses, spyware, and ransomware.

, covering viruses, spyware, and ransomware. Blocked all phishing attempts in our trials, preventing unsafe websites from loading.

in our trials, preventing unsafe websites from loading. Showed minimal impact on system performance , with fast scans that did not slow down app launches or file transfers.

, with fast scans that did not slow down app launches or file transfers. Real-time protection flags threats instantly, even in compressed files and email attachments.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent spyware and malware detection Higher price compared to some competitors Real-time protection with fast response VPN is limited in lower plans Extra tools like VPN and dark web monitoring Some features feel advanced for casual users User-friendly interface across devices Requires a yearly subscription

3. Avast – Free and easy

Avast is a popular choice for Mac users looking for solid spyware and malware protection without a complicated setup. It comes with real-time threat detection, a web shield for safe browsing, and an easy-to-use dashboard. Avast also offers a free version, which makes it a good starting point for users who want essential protection.

The premium version adds ransomware shield, Wi Fi security alerts, and extra privacy features, giving you more control over your Mac’s safety.

How it performed in our tests

Detected 99 percent of malware samples , including spyware and adware.

, including spyware and adware. The web shield blocked all phishing sites during testing, making browsing safer.

during testing, making browsing safer. Performance impact was low , with quick scan times and little slowdown during multitasking.

, with quick scan times and little slowdown during multitasking. Real-time protection successfully stopped spyware downloads before they could install.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong malware and spyware detection The free version has limited features Real-time protection works well Some ads and prompts to upgrade Lightweight with minimal slowdown Full protection requires a premium plan Extra tools like ransomware shield and Wi Fi scanner VPN is not included in basic packages

4. Total AV – An all-in-one tool

TotalAV has grown quickly in popularity as an all-in-one security app for Mac. It offers spyware and malware protection along with system tune-up tools, adware removal, and a built-in VPN in its premium plans. The interface is simple, making it easy for beginners to run scans and manage security settings.

For users who want both protection and performance optimization in a single app, TotalAV is a strong option.

How it performed in our tests

Detected 99 percent of spyware and malware samples during lab evaluations.

during lab evaluations. Real-time protection stopped threats before they could install or open.

Web protection blocked phishing attempts and flagged unsafe links in real time.

and flagged unsafe links in real time. System performance impact was slightly higher than lighter tools, but still acceptable during multitasking.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons High malware and spyware detection rates Includes extra tools like a VPN and an ad blocker Includes extra tools like VPN and ad blocker Some features are locked behind higher tiers All-in-one solution with cleanup utilities Slightly heavier on system resources All in one solution with cleanup utilities Easy-to-use interface with quick scans

5. Intego – Mac-focused security

Intego is one of the few security apps designed specifically for Mac, making it a natural fit for Apple users. It offers real-time spyware and malware protection, a smart firewall, and anti-phishing tools. Intego also includes features like parental controls and backup options, which go beyond standard antivirus protection.

Because it is built for macOS, Intego feels smooth and well-integrated, providing strong security without disrupting your workflow.

How it performed in our tests

Scored 100 percent detection rates in lab tests for Mac malware, spyware, and adware.

in lab tests for Mac malware, spyware, and adware. Real-time protection caught threats instantly, even in compressed or hidden files.

Minimal impact on performance, with scans running in the background while apps stayed responsive.

Web protection successfully blocked phishing sites and flagged suspicious downloads.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent spyware and malware detection Limited support for Windows or cross-platform use Designed specifically for macOS Higher cost compared to some alternatives Lightweight with smooth performance VPN not included in standard plans Extra features like a firewall and parental controls Interface feels slightly outdated to some users

Tips to consider before choosing an anti-spyware for macOS

Check for real-time protection : Make sure the software can actively block spyware before it installs or runs on your Mac.

: Make sure the software can actively block spyware before it installs or runs on your Mac. Look at malware detection rates : Go for apps with consistently high scores in independent lab tests, ideally above 99 percent.

: Go for apps with consistently high scores in independent lab tests, ideally above 99 percent. Consider performance impact : A good app should protect your Mac without slowing it down or draining battery life.

: A good app should protect your Mac without slowing it down or draining battery life. Review extra features : Tools like VPN, ransomware protection, or adware blockers can add extra layers of security.

: Tools like VPN, ransomware protection, or adware blockers can add extra layers of security. Ease of use matters : Pick an app with a clean interface so you can quickly run scans, check reports, and adjust settings.

: Pick an app with a clean interface so you can quickly run scans, check reports, and adjust settings. Pricing and plans : Compare subscription costs and see if the app offers a free trial or money-back guarantee.

: Compare subscription costs and see if the app offers a free trial or money-back guarantee. Regular updates: Ensure the software receives frequent updates to protect against the latest spyware threats.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Macs really need antispyware software? Yes. While macOS has built-in security features, it is not immune to spyware, adware, or phishing attacks. Antispyware adds an extra layer of protection. What is the difference between antivirus and antispyware? Antivirus focuses on a broad range of threats like viruses, trojans, and worms. Antispyware is designed to detect and block programs that secretly track your activity. Many modern apps combine both. Is there a free antispyware option for Mac? Yes. Apps like Avast and Bitdefender Virus Scanner offer free versions with basic protection. However, premium plans usually include stronger real-time protection and extra tools. Will antispyware slow down my Mac? Most top apps are lightweight and run scans in the background without slowing your Mac. In fact, options like Intego and Bitdefender are praised for having almost no impact on performance.

Summary

Bitdefender – Best for users who want reliable all-around protection with minimal system impact. Norton – Best for those looking for a complete security suite with extra privacy features. Avast – Best for beginners who want a free and simple option. TotalAV – Best for users who prefer an all-in-one solution with cleanup and optimization tools. Intego – Best for Mac users who want software built specifically for macOS.

Conclusion

Keeping your Mac safe from spyware is just as important as protecting it from viruses and other online threats. While macOS has solid built-in defenses, the right antispyware app gives you stronger, real-time protection and extra peace of mind.

From Bitdefender’s reliable performance to Intego’s Mac-focused design, each option on this list has its own strengths. The best choice depends on your needs, whether it’s complete security, a free starter option, or an all-in-one suite. With the right tool, your Mac stays fast, secure, and ready for anything.

Before you leave, find out the best anti-spyware for your iPhone and enjoy complete protection!