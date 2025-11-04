10 new iPhone features you will get in iOS 26.1

iOS 26.1 looks like a routine update, but it changes how you use your iPhone every day. It adds small controls that fix daily annoyances and improve security without getting in your way. Apple released it on November 3, 2025, alongside a long list of security fixes.

This release also answers early feedback about Apple’s new Liquid Glass design from iOS 26. You now get a simple Clear or Tinted choice for better readability, especially in bright light or busy wallpapers. Apple positioned Liquid Glass as the visual theme across platforms at WWDC. Developer notes and Apple’s iOS 26 page both point to this new opacity control in 26.1. I wanted this slider from day one, and I am glad it’s here.

1) Make Liquid Glass more opaque

Apple added a Liquid Glass control so you can pick how translucent the UI looks. Choose Clear for the airy, layered look or Tinted for higher contrast and less see-through menus. You’ll find it in Settings > Display & Brightness. Apple previewed Liquid Glass as part of its broader design push this year, and developer beta notes highlighted this new toggle in 26.1.

2) Turn off the Lock Screen swipe-to-camera gesture

If your camera keeps opening in your pocket, you can finally disable the left-swipe shortcut on the Lock Screen. Go to Settings > Camera and turn off “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera.” Apple’s own help pages long documented the swipe-left action on the Lock Screen; with 26.1, you decide if it stays.

3) Slide to stop an alarm

Apple changed alarm dismissal to a slide gesture on the Lock Screen. A tap still snoozes, but stopping now asks for a deliberate swipe so you don’t silence your alarm half-asleep. If you prefer the old flow, enable “Prefer Single-Touch Actions” in Settings > Accessibility > Touch. Testers first spotted the slider change during the 26 cycle, and Apple’s forums show users discussing the new behavior.

4) Choose where Local Capture saves files

Local Capture arrived in iOS 26 to record high-quality video or audio directly on the device. In iOS 26.1, a new Settings > General > Local Capture menu lets you set a custom Save Location instead of being forced into Downloads. This cuts busywork if you keep projects in specific folders or cloud drives.

5) Record audio-only with Local Capture

The same Local Capture menu adds an Audio Only toggle. Use it for voice notes, interviews, or podcasts without burning storage on video. It also speeds up sharing and backups.

6) Swipe the mini-player to change songs

You can now swipe left or right on the minimized Apple Music player at the bottom of the screen to skip tracks. It feels natural, it works anywhere the mini-player appears, and it reduces the need to open Now Playing.

7) Automatically install Background Security Improvements

Apple now surfaces a clear switch to install security fixes in the background between major updates. Turn it on in Settings > Privacy & Security > Background Security Improvements. Apple describes these as added protection that installs quietly and only asks for a restart if needed.

These background packages build on Apple’s Rapid Security Responses system. They target components like WebKit and other critical libraries, and Apple documents how they roll out and, in rare cases, how they can be removed and reinstalled later. It’s a safety valve that keeps devices protected without waiting for a full point release.

9) Disable haptics for call connect and disconnect

A small but welcome control: you can turn off the vibration you feel when a call connects or drops. Check Settings > Sounds & Haptics and the related Accessibility section. This reduces distractions if you handle many calls each day.

10) Bring back single-tap controls for alarms and timers

If you dislike sliding to stop, Accessibility gives you a way back. Turn on “Prefer Single-Touch Actions” and alarms and timers return to a simple Stop button. I prefer the slider for mornings and the button for kitchen timers, so I leave the default on my phone and switch on my iPad where I time edits.

My take

I wanted more grip over Liquid Glass since day one. The Tinted option fixes readability without killing the style. The camera toggle finally ends pocket launches. The alarm slider is the right default, and the Accessibility override respects habits. Background Security Improvements are the quiet hero here. Apple keeps shipping fixes faster, and the controls now match the promise.