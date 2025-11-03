iOS 26.1 now available: What’s changed, how to install it, and full release notes

Apple released iOS 26.1 for iPhone. This update brings useful tweaks, small design controls, and a few quality of life changes. It supports iPhone 11 and newer, plus the second-generation iPhone SE.

You can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The download appears over the air and installs after a short restart.

The update adds a Liquid Glass opacity control. It also adds a proper toggle to disable the Lock Screen Camera swipe. Alarms and timers now require a swipe to turn them off, which reduces accidental taps.

Apple expanded Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation to more languages. You also get Music app gestures, AutoMix over AirPlay, and better FaceTime audio in poor networks.

Key changes in iOS 26.1

Liquid Glass now offers a ‘Clear‘ and a ‘Tinted‘ look. This helps if you prefer less translucency on the Lock Screen and in apps that use the material.

The Music MiniPlayer gets a swipe gesture to move between tracks. AutoMix works over AirPlay. Creators can set gain control for external USB microphones and save local capture files to a specific location.

The Fitness app allows manual workout logging. FaceTime improves audio in low-bandwidth environments. For families, Communication Safety and web content filters now default to on for existing child accounts in supported regions.

Charge your iPhone or keep it connected to power. Connect to Wi-Fi. Open Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install, then follow the prompts.

Full release notes from Apple

– Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

– Live Translation with AirPods support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean and Italian

– Apple Music MiniPlayer swipe gesture to go to the next or previous track

– Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

– Gain control is available for external USB microphones when recording with local capture

– Local capture files can be saved to a specific location

– Manual workout logging is available directly from the Fitness app

– New Camera setting to turn on or off Lock Screen swipe to open Camera

– Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

– Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)



For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100



Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPhone models. To learn more, please visit:

https://apple.com/ios/feature-availability/



Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/125039

iOS 26.1 focuses on control and polish. Update if you want tighter privacy defaults for teens, better audio on FaceTime, and more direct control over visuals, camera access, and creation tools.