iOS 26.1 beta 4 gives users a choice: ‘Clear’ or ‘Tinted’ Liquid Glass

Apple now gives you control over how transparent the Liquid Glass design looks across your devices. With iOS 26.1 beta 4, you can switch to a more opaque style that improves contrast and readability without losing the modern look. The same option arrives on iPadOS 26.1 beta 4 and macOS 26.1 beta 4.

How to change it

On iPhone and iPad, open Settings, tap Display & Brightness, then open the new Liquid Glass menu. You will see two choices: Clear and Tinted. Clear keeps the familiar transparent look. Tinted increases opacity and adds contrast. Apple spells out the difference directly in the interface so you know what you are choosing.

On the Mac, open System Settings and visit Appearance to find the same Clear and Tinted options. Your choice applies across the system, including Apple apps that use Liquid Glass elements in toolbars, sidebars, and menus.

What changes across your apps

When you choose Tinted, the system increases opacity for Liquid Glass throughout the interface. Notifications on iPhone and iPad lock screens also appear less see-through, which makes text easier to read at a glance. Third-party apps that adopted Liquid Glass respect your preference, so you get a consistent look without manual per-app tweaks.

Apple describes the setting as a simple, binary choice. There is no slider. You pick Clear or Tinted, and your device updates the UI instantly. The goal is clarity and comfort while keeping the design language coherent.

Liquid Glass defined this year’s software updates across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple introduced it as a layered, glass-like aesthetic and adjusted it repeatedly during the beta cycle based on feedback about transparency and legibility. Today’s toggle turns that feedback into a durable control that you can set and forget.

The new Liquid Glass setting is available now in the developer betas for iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1. If you test betas, update today and choose the look that fits your eyes and your workflow.