16-Inch MacBook Pro Could Arrive Next Quarter

Rumors of a 16-inch MacBook Pro continue to gather pace. The latest ones say they will be available in the early months of 2020.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Seems to be on its Way

According to Digitimes:

Apple’s new 16-inch ultra-thin-bezel MacBook Pro is expected to begin volume shipments in the fourth quarter.

As ever, we have to wait until we see the device before we can believe anything. However, the strength of the rumors, including things coming out the Far East where the supply chain is based, indicates strongly that there is something going on. Not to mention we’ve seen an icon for the device in macOS betas too.

Digitmes Research predicted that Apple would perform well in the final quarter of 2019, in part as a result of the new MacBook Pro. It added that Quanta Computer, a key supplier of the device, would also get a boost. Overall, it predicted global notebook sales would fall 1.8 percent in the last three months of 2019. The risk of U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made products in the middle of December resulted in brands trying to maintain their inventory, it said.