16-Inch MacBook Pro is Coming, And It’s Expensive

A 16-inch MacBook Pro is set to land this fall, according to a new report by IHS Markit. However, it is likely going to cost a small fortune.

MacBook Pro Set For September

IHS Markit‘s Associate Director, Consumer Electronics Jef Lin said that the firm “foresee that Apple will release a new product [at the] Sep’19 Apple event if there’s no unexpected development issue.” The firm said the new device would have a 16 inch 3072 x 1920 display supplied by LG (via Forbes). It will have an LCD, not an OLED, display the analysts said. It could potentially use the Intel i9 8-core processor and will run macOS Catalina.

This is all going to cost though. The new device is reportedly is going to sit in Apple’s top price bracket. This means it is likely to be available for anything between $3,000 and $3,500 (via MacWorld).