2019 Jamf Nation User Conference Shows New Products

Jamf is an Apple IT company and just started its 2019 Jamf Nation User Conference with new product announcements for enterprise customers.
2019 Jamf Nation User Conference
Jamf at Work
- Jamf Pro: New enrollment experience, improved Accessibility options and single sign-on support in tandem with Jamf Connect.
- Jamf Protect: Jamf announced the launch of Jamf Protect, its endpoint protection solution purpose-built for Mac. Jamf Protect gives enterprise security teams unprecedented visibility into their Mac fleet and the ability to proactively block, isolate or remediate threats.
- Jamf Connect: Jamf announced Jamf Connect for mobile, extending end users’ ability to leverage a single corporate identity, on any Apple device, to gain immediate access to the resources they need to be productive.
- Jamf Now: This summer, the Jamf Now Plus plan – designed to give more advanced users the power they need – recently added support for Custom Profiles, unlocking new configuration workflows.
Jamf in School
- Jamf School: Jamf recently announced new teacher-facing features in Jamf School, such as the ability to create an ad-hoc classroom, filter content for maximum focus and create lesson plans with added resources.
- Jamf Pro: Today, Jamf showcased its newly released app request feature, a workflow that provides teachers with a streamlined way to find and request new iOS apps for their classrooms.
