David Greelish Offers a Sneak Peek of his Apple Lisa Documentary

Computer historian David Greelish directed an Apple Lisa documentary called Before Macintosh: The Apple Lisa set to release in early 2020. He recently sent me an extended trailer of it coming in at almost fourteen minutes long.

Apple Lisa Documentary

The trailer is “unlisted” which means you can’t search for it on YouTube. You’ll have to use the direct link below. The Apple Lisa documentary was originally slated for Fall 2019, but it got pushed back to 2020.

This trailer does not represent the percentage of how much anyone will appear in the film, it is merely a sampling of all fifteen interviewees to give the overall “flavor” of the film. The final film will be about 100 minutes, so this sampling only represents about 13%.

