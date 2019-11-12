Facebook Launches Payment System ‘Facebook Pay’

Today Facebook announced the launch of its consumer payment system. Not it’s not the cryptocurrency ‘Libra.’ Instead it’s called Facebook Pay.

Facebook Pay

Facebook Pay will be a payment system across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company says it will make it easier to shop, donate to causes, and send money to other Facebook users.

Add your preferred payment method once then use Facebook Pay where available to make payments and purchases on our apps, instead of having to re-enter your payment information each time

S et up Facebook Pay app-by-app, or choose to set it up for use across apps (where available) — that means we won’t automatically set up Facebook Pay across the apps you are active on, unless you choose to do so

View payment history, manage payment methods and update your settings in one place

Get real-time customer support via live chat in the US (and in more places around the world in the future)

Clearly understand which payment services are part of Facebook

Facebook Pay will begin rolling out to Facebook and Messenger this week for people in the United States.

