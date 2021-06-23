On Wednesday Apple shared a feature on its webpage sharing how educators have used Apple technology over the last year.

Apple Technology in Education

In one instance, New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, streamed a music online in April. The drama and film teacher used iPhones, iPads, and Macs to shoot and edit the videos and songs.

A lot of the material is about loss or regret, or overcoming something, and I wanted the students to see that, yes, this is a difficult moment, but we all deal with difficult moments in our own special way.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, Scotland, Scott Anderson reimagined how to teach history remotely while his students at Castlemilk High School were under lockdown. He taught himself to use GarageBand and iMovie to create self-narrated virtual lessons featuring archival photos, sound effects, and video clips that his students could access digitally.

At Delaware State University Dr. Edwards, dean of Delaware State’s College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences, created a virtual graduation ceremony shot with iPhones, edited with Macs and iPads, and used Keynote for the presentation. It included video messages from dozens of celebrities and politicians, including Delaware’s governor, both senators, and President Joe Biden.