2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air Rumored To Launch In March, Details Leak

After Apple successfully pulled the wrap out of the Vision Pro, the plans include releasing the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air. These next-gen iPads will be released in the coming weeks, with two variants each.

It’s also the first time Apple plans to launch the iPad Air in two sizes. Hence, the iPad Air will ramp up in dimensions, and we may see a bigger 12.9-inch iPad Air for the first time. The major differentiator between iPad Air and iPad Pro models will be the ProMotion or OLED display panel, exclusive to Pro models.

2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air Details

There will be over four iPads in total. Two iPad Pro models: 11-inch and 12.9-inch and two iPad Air models: 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

The 11-inch 2024 iPad Air will likely borrow the dimensions from its predecessor, which measures 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm. Meanwhile, its elder sibling, the 12.9-inch 2024 iPad Air, will be slightly thinner, measuring 280.6 x 214.9 x 6 mm.

The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro could be a bit taller and narrower than the current model but thinner, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be slightly longer and wider than the iPad Air with the same screen size but sleeker. This sleek design might’ve something to do with OLED or ProMotion display.

2024’s 11-inch iPad Pro will measure 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm. Whereas, the elder sibling 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm measurement.

2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air Expected Launch

We may expect the new iPads to launch and hit the shelves by the end of March. Moreover, Apple might include the M3 chip in the upcoming iPads. However, the last-moment plans might cancel M3 upgrade plans for iPad Air. Nevertheless, iPad Pro models will feature the M3 chip. There’s no confirmation whether Apple will hold an event or release the new iPads with a press release-only announcement.

Usually, Apple hosts three or four events annually to unveil new products. After March, we expect the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 to steal the limelight. Notably, the upcoming software upgrades are reported to be much more advanced than ever. Apple seems to inching closer to fusing AI to combat rivals such as Samsung or Google.

