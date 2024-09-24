2nd Public Betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 Are Out

Apple has released the second public betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, giving non-developers a chance to test the upcoming software updates. These releases come just a day after the developer versions were made available.

The new betas introduce several Apple Intelligence features, like:

Initial Apple Intelligence support

Writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text

Notification summaries for various apps

Suggested replies in Messages and Mail

“Clean Up” tool in Photos app

New “Reduce Interruptions” Focus mode

Other additions include a Memory Movie feature in Photos for creating AI-generated slideshows. All iOS 18.1 users will have access to phone call recording and transcribing, with recordings saved in the Notes app.

To take full advantage of Apple Intelligence features, users will need an iPhone 15 Pro, an iPhone 16 model, or an M-series Mac or iPad. The update also brings spatial photo capabilities to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Public beta testers can download these updates through the Settings app by selecting the Public Beta option in the Software Update section. As development continues, users can expect more AI features to be implemented before the official release in October.

