5 Amazon Early Black Friday Stocking Stuffers for Less Than $25

Amazon continues its Early Black Friday sales. While we’ve focused mainly on bigger-ticket items, there are plenty of choices for less expensive gifts. Here are some terrific stocking stuffers you can get for less than $25.

Early Black Friday Deals on Accessories for iPhone and More Make Great, Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers

Let’s face it, sometimes the accessories we depend upon don’t last as long as our iPhones themselves. We might lose a charging cable, it might wear out, or maybe we just need a spare or two.

With that in mind, Amazon has quite a few great deals for iPhone charging cables. They make great stocking stuffers, and they cost well under $25 from Amazon. For less than $8, in fact, you can score a 3-pack of Takagi 6-foot nylon braided USB-A to Lightning charging cables.

Charging plugs are also wonderful gifts for your tech-loving family and friends. One of the top ones out there is the Anker 511 20W USB-C charger. It’s compact but powerful, and Amazon has it for 24% off the regular price. Instead of the usual $16.99, you can get one for just $12.99. That means two of them will be just a bit more than $25.

Apple Watch Bands to Liven Up Those Stockings

If someone you know has an Apple Watch and likes to accessorize it, get them a new watch band. Amazon has several great, but inexpensive, choices to pick from.

Recoppa Soft Silicone Band compatible with all models: save 25% and pay just $11.19 per watch band, instead of $14.99. There’s a wide variety of colors to pick from, too.

per watch band, instead of $14.99. There’s a wide variety of colors to pick from, too. Again offering a wide variety of colors and patterns, you can snag a 4-pack of stretchy nylon solo loop bands compatible with all Apple Watch models. Normally priced at $12.99, save 35% and pick up this deal for just $8.49.

Give the Gift of a Selfie Ring Light and Tripod

For the budding content creator, what about a selfie ring light and tripod? Amazon has most UBeesize ring light with tripod kits on sale, with savings of up to 63% off retail.

I spotted eight different choices, from under $6 to less than $19. Check out the selection on Amazon’s Black Friday deal page for the gear.