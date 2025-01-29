5 Expected Features That Didn’t Make It To iOS 18.3

iOS 18.3 is the third major update to iOS 18. Although it brings some notable changes, such as Apple Intelligence being turned on by default, it’s also missing some anticipated features. Here are five highly anticipated features that didn’t make it to this update.

Siri Improvements

Most people agree that Siri lags behind the competition, such as Google Assistant. While it’s improved since integrating with Apple Intelligence, there’s still much more we expect.

One significant feature that didn’t make it to iOS 18.3 is deeper Siri integration with both native and third-party apps, enabling a wider range of actions. This includes tasks such as editing photos, adding notes, and handling other tasks that currently require manual interaction. Such an advanced Siri would lead to a more seamless and user-friendly experience on your iPhone.

Advanced Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence was introduced as a revolutionary feature meant to transform how we use our iPhones. However, much of that excitement hasn’t translated to reality yet. I would have loved to see advanced AI features on iOS 18.3 along with expanded language and regional support. This is still in development and is expected to roll out in the coming months.

Improved Notification Summaries

Notification Summaries in the News and Entertainment categories received criticism for generating false headlines and misleading users. Apple was expected to fix this major glitch in iOS 18.3 but instead, the feature has temporarily been disabled. I hope this feature is refined and re-enabled soon.

Understanding Personal Context

One particularly exciting feature that didn’t make it to iOS 18.3 is your iPhone’s ability to understand personal context and analyze emails, messages, photos, calendar events, files, and more.

This would create a more personalized experience for users. So, for instance, Siri will be able to answer personalized questions based on information stored on your device. I’m eager to see when Apple rolls out this much-anticipated feature.

Invites App

We’ve previously reported on speculation that Apple is developing a new native app called Invites to help users organize meetings and events.

While similar features already exist in the Calendar app, Invites will enhance them with advanced options like scheduling windows and RSVP tracking. How will it change the way you plan your time? We’ll have to wait for an official release to find out.

Are there any features that you were expecting that didn’t make it to iOS 18.3? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And if you still haven’t done it, read why you should update to iOS 18.3.