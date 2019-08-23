50 Attorney Generals and 12 Carriers Want to End Robocalling

The attorney generals of every state along with 12 carriers announced a plan to end robocalling (via Gizmodo).

Robocalls

The effort, led by North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein, would combine technology and principles [PDF] to stop robocalls. Carriers who joined include AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, CenturyLink, U.S. Cellular, Charter, Frontier, Windstream, Bandwidth Inc., and Consolidated Communications.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald spoke of the plan:

For virtually all of us, the spam calls are a ubiquitous and regular annoyance. But robocalls are also a very effective device for illegal conduct by financial scammers who prey, particularly on the vulnerable, putting at risk their savings, their identity, their security.

The agreement isn’t legally binding, and there isn’t a deadline to implement the plan.