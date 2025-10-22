A 2012 receipt reveals Apple once used to charge for iOS updates

Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Apple’s iPod touch wasn’t just missing a camera or cellular chip, it also missed out on free iOS updates. A resurfaced App Store receipt from July 2012 shows Apple charging $6.49 for the “iOS 3.1.1 Software Update,” confirming that users once had to pay to keep their devices current.

The fee wasn’t a marketing ploy but a legal workaround tied to U.S. accounting rules that forced Apple to treat iPod software upgrades as new revenue.

Why the iPod touch paid while the iPhone did not

In the late 2000s, Apple gave iPhone owners free feature updates and booked iPhone revenue over time to match those promised upgrades. That approach, known as subscription or deferred revenue accounting, let Apple add functionality at no extra charge because the update was treated as part of the original sale.

The iPod touch sat in a different bucket. It did not ride on a carrier plan and was not sold under the same deferred revenue model. Under then-current U.S. accounting rules, if Apple delivered significant new features to a product that was not accounted for as a subscription, the company needed to recognize separate revenue for that software. So Apple charged small fees for major iPod touch updates.

The actual fees and the quick course correction

When Apple released iPhone OS 2.0 in 2008, iPod touch owners paid $9.95 in the United States. The 3.0 C49 total appears on the receipt in the photo. Apple’s own newsroom noted the $4.95 figure when it announced iPod touch software 3.1.

The fees did not last. In September 2009, U.S. accounting rulemakers approved changes that let companies like Apple recognize most revenue at the time of sale even if future software features were planned.

If the iPod touch fees sound odd today, consider FaceTime for Mac. When Apple took FaceTime out of beta in 2011, it listed the app for $0.99 on the Mac App Store for existing machines. Apple pointed to the same accounting requirement that once forced iPod touch update fees. New Macs shipping that day included FaceTime at no extra cost.

What changed after 2009

Once the accounting framework shifted, Apple no longer needed to slice revenue across long periods to justify free features on products like the iPod touch. Free iOS updates then became the norm across iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, aligning customer expectations with a world where phones, tablets, and computers steadily gain features long after purchase. Analysts and case studies have since used Apple’s switch as a textbook example of how revenue recognition rules shape product policy.

Conclusion

Yes, Apple charged iPod touch users for major software updates in the iOS 2.x and 3.x era. The company did so to comply with then-active U.S. accounting rules for non-subscription hardware. Prices were small, the policy was brief, and once the rules changed in late 2009, the charges faded into history. Today’s free updates owe as much to accounting reform as to product strategy.