On Tuesday Adobe launched a new feature called Adobe Fonts Recommendations. It helps users receive recommended fonts in their preferred style and weight.

Adobe Font Recommendations

Powered by Adobe Sensei, the company’s machine learning platform, fonts will be recommended to users so they can explore similar fonts to the one they’re currently viewing. They can be quickly tested to see how it looks, then downloaded to use across Creative Cloud apps.

There will also be a carousel of font pairings to give Adobe users help with their creative projects. If you see a pairing you do not think works well, mouse over and click the feedback flag that appears.