Breaking: Adobe is Building a Full Version of iPad Photoshop

Breaking news: Adobe is in the midst of building a full version of iPad Photoshop. I say this with sarcasm because the company can barely optimize it for Macs.

iPad Photoshop

Bloomberg reports that sources say Adobe is working on full versions of Photoshop and other Creative Cloud apps for iPad. The company hasn’t committed to the 2019 shipping date that Bloomberg cites.

Adobe Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky told Bloomberg:

My aspiration is to get these on the market as soon as possible,” Belsky said in an interview. “There’s a lot required to take a product as sophisticated and powerful as Photoshop and make that work on a modern device like the iPad. We need to bring our products into this cloud-first collaborative era.

Adobe is feeling the heat from competitor Affinity, but will it be too late? Adobe’s apps may rule on Mac and PC, but on iPad, Affinity’s apps are king.

