Adobe updates Indigo app for iPhone 17 series with partial support

Adobe has updated Project Indigo to run on the iPhone 17 series. Rear cameras now work. The selfie camera stays off for now and returns after Apple ships iOS 26.1. That note comes straight from the app’s latest release description on the App Store.

Adobe explained the delay earlier this week on its community forum. The team said it hit bugs on the iPhone 17’s front camera and flagged them to Apple, which has fixed the issue for iOS 26.1. Until that update rolls out, Adobe is keeping the front camera disabled in Indigo on iPhone 17 models.

The update also lists several caveats for new phones. Low light photos can look very noisy at high ISO. Auto exposure can flicker in dim scenes. On iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, some 4x telephoto shots may show a bright band near the bottom of the image. Adobe recommends Night mode for dark scenes or keeping ISO at 500 or lower.

If you are new to Indigo, it focuses on a cleaner, more natural look than Apple’s default Camera app. You get full manual controls for focus, ISO, shutter speed, white balance with temperature and tint, and exposure compensation. Adobe pitched this approach in its launch coverage and technical write-ups over the summer.

What still does not work on iPhone 17

The front camera is temporarily disabled. Adobe says it will enable it in the next app version after iOS 26.1 becomes public.

Photo mode can produce very noisy images in low light at high ISO. Use Night mode or cap ISO around 500.

Auto exposure may flicker in low light.

On 17 Pro and Pro Max, some 4x telephoto shots can show a brighter band at the bottom.

This release is not only for the newest phones. Adobe says it improved the auto exposure algorithm on models like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max, along with other fixes. Check the version history in the App Store for the full list.

The road back to full support is clear. Apple’s iOS 26.1 includes the fix Adobe needs for Indigo’s front camera on iPhone 17. Once that ships, Adobe plans to flip the switch in the next app update. Until then, the rear cameras work, the app’s manual controls remain intact, and the team is collecting feedback through a short in-app questionnaire.

If you shoot on an iPhone 17 today, Indigo now gives you a serious manual toolset on the rear cameras. If you rely on the selfie camera, wait for iOS 26.1 and the next Indigo build.