AirPods Are Getting Some Cool New Tricks in iOS 26

Apple is set to unveil significant updates to its AirPods lineup with the release of iOS 26, as reported by 9to5Mac. These enhancements aim to expand the functionality of AirPods beyond audio playback, integrating features that enhance user interaction, health monitoring, and accessibility.

Camera Control via AirPods

One of the standout features expected is the ability to control the iPhone or iPad camera using AirPods. Users may soon be able to capture photos by tapping the stem of their AirPods, offering a hands-free solution for photography. This feature is reminiscent of earlier functionalities found in wired EarPods and could be particularly useful for group shots or selfies.

Sleep Detection and Auto-Pause

Apple is reportedly developing a sleep detection feature for AirPods that would automatically pause audio playback when the user falls asleep. This functionality could eliminate the need for manual sleep timers, enhancing the user experience for those who listen to music or podcasts before sleeping. While it’s unclear whether this feature will operate independently or require integration with the Apple Watch, its inclusion underscores Apple’s focus on health and wellness.

Enhanced Head Gestures

Building upon the head gesture controls introduced in 2024 with AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, Apple plans to expand this feature set. Currently, users can nod or shake their heads to accept or decline calls and notifications. The upcoming update may allow users to adjust volume or end conversations using head movements, providing a more intuitive and hands-free interaction with their devices.

Studio-Quality Microphone Mode

In a move that could appeal to content creators, Apple is working on a “studio quality” microphone mode for AirPods. This feature would utilize machine learning to reduce background noise, delivering clearer audio recordings. Such an enhancement positions AirPods as a competitive option for creators seeking high-quality, portable audio solutions.

Improved Classroom Integration

Recognizing the growing use of iPads in educational settings, Apple aims to simplify the process of connecting AirPods to shared iPads. This improvement would facilitate smoother transitions for students using shared devices, enhancing the overall learning experience.

These anticipated features reflect Apple’s commitment to evolving the AirPods experience, integrating more seamless controls, health-conscious functionalities, and educational support. As WWDC 2025 approaches, users can look forward to these enhancements that promise to make AirPods an even more integral part of the Apple ecosystem.