AirPods Max 2 Now Expected in 2027, Dashing Hopes for Near-Term Release

Apple fans waiting for a true successor to the company’s premium over-ear headphones may need to be patient for a few more years. While Apple did introduce meaningful updates recently, credible reports now suggest a completely redesigned AirPods Max 2 is not a priority for the company and is unlikely to arrive before 2027. This revised timeline pushes a potential launch much further out than many users had previously anticipated.

The existing AirPods Max received a quiet but important refresh in September 2024, when Apple replaced the Lightning port with USB-C and introduced a new range of color options. The core design and internal H1 chip architecture remained the same. Following that, a significant firmware update in April 2025 brought 24-bit/48 kHz lossless and ultra-low-latency audio to the USB-C model, a notable gain for audiophiles, gamers, and content creators using them with a wired connection.

A true second-generation model is expected to be built around a newer H-series processor, such as the H2 chip or its successor. This upgrade would be crucial for unlocking advanced computational audio features that are currently exclusive to newer in-ear models like the AirPods Pro. The most significant of these is Adaptive Audio, which intelligently blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation based on the listener’s environment.

While a major redesign is not expected, a future model would likely target improvements in weight and battery life, two areas where the current generation could see enhancement. Apple’s tight ecosystem integration for features like Personalized Spatial Audio and Find My support for your iPhone would certainly carry over. Given the product’s premium positioning, any future AirPods Max 2 is expected to launch at a similar price point to the current $549 model.

For now, multiple well-sourced reports indicate Apple’s audio engineering teams are focused on other products in the AirPods lineup first. The guidance points to 2027 at the earliest for a full-fledged sequel, meaning anyone holding out for a 2025 or 2026 release will likely be disappointed. This makes the current buying decision relatively straightforward for most people.

If you need premium over-ear headphones today, the 2024 USB-C model is the one to get. It includes the latest connectivity and has already received the significant lossless audio update. Only the most demanding users who absolutely need the next generation of ANC and computational audio powered by a new chip should consider waiting. For everyone else, the current AirPods Max remains a capable and high-quality option that isn’t scheduled for a replacement anytime soon.