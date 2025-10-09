AirPods Pro 3 Don’t Support Apple Music Lossless

Did you know? AirPods Pro 3 do not stream Apple Music in Lossless quality from your iPhone. The Apple Store lists “No Lossless Audio” for Pro 3. Lossless playback remains a Vision Pro–specific path that works with AirPods Pro 2 (USB‑C) via Apple’s proprietary wireless link, not general Apple Music on iPhone.

Why this is confusing

For years, headlines tied “AirPods + Vision Pro” to lossless audio and that stuck. Pro 3 bring real gains in fit, seal, and ANC, but they still use Bluetooth AAC for iPhone playback. If you expected Lossless from Apple Music over iPhone with Pro 3, that is not how it works.

Want a quick Pro 3 overview before you buy? Read our take in AirPods Pro 3: Audiophiles Praise ANC, Question New Tweaks. For context on Pro 2, see Two Years with the AirPods Pro 2.

What actually works today

iPhone + AirPods (any model, including Pro 3): streams over Bluetooth AAC – not Lossless.

streams over Bluetooth AAC – not Lossless. Vision Pro + AirPods Pro 2 (USB‑C): Apple’s special H2‑to‑H2 wireless link can deliver 24‑bit/48 kHz Lossless in select apps and workflows. See our note inside Best Bluetooth Headsets.

Apple’s special H2‑to‑H2 wireless link can deliver 24‑bit/48 kHz Lossless in select apps and workflows. See our note inside Best Bluetooth Headsets. Wired is still king for guaranteed Lossless: use a USB‑C DAC with wired headphones. Enabling “Lossless Audio” in Settings > Music > Audio Quality affects what files the Music app requests, but it does not turn AirPods into Lossless devices.

How to verify your audio path

You can run a simple ABX‑style comparison to confirm you are not hearing Lossless over AirPods Pro 3 from iPhone.

Step 1 – Prep two tracks: Pick a well‑recorded song in Apple Music that offers Lossless. Add both the Lossless and the AAC versions to a short test playlist.

Pick a well‑recorded song in Apple Music that offers Lossless. Add both the Lossless and the AAC versions to a short test playlist. Step 2 – Toggle the codec source: On iPhone go to Settings > Music > Audio Quality. Enable Lossless Audio for Wi‑Fi and Cellular to fetch Lossless files. Quick paths and tips are in How To Make Apple Music Louder on iPhone and Apple Music Crossfade Not Working.

On iPhone go to Settings > Music > Audio Quality. Enable Lossless Audio for Wi‑Fi and Cellular to fetch Lossless files. Quick paths and tips are in How To Make Apple Music Louder on iPhone and Apple Music Crossfade Not Working. Step 3 – Compare outputs: Listen first with AirPods Pro 3 from iPhone. Then repeat with a wired USB‑C DAC and good wired headphones or with Vision Pro + AirPods Pro 2 (USB‑C) in a supported app. Keep volume matched.

Listen first with AirPods Pro 3 from iPhone. Then repeat with a wired USB‑C DAC and good wired headphones or with Vision Pro + AirPods Pro 2 (USB‑C) in a supported app. Keep volume matched. Step 4 – ABX it: Have a friend shuffle the order so you don’t know which is which. If you cannot reliably tell them apart with Pro 3 over Bluetooth, that is expected – you are on AAC, not Lossless.

Buying advice

Don’t buy Pro 3 for Apple Music Lossless on iPhone: you will get excellent ANC and fit, not Lossless streaming.

you will get excellent ANC and fit, not Lossless streaming. Do buy Pro 3 if you want better seal and comfort with new tip options and refined ANC. See our hands‑on above.

if you want better seal and comfort with new tip options and refined ANC. See our hands‑on above. For true Lossless on mobile, go wired with a compact USB DAC. If you own Vision Pro, Lossless with AirPods Pro 2 (USB‑C) is the current Apple wireless exception.

on mobile, go wired with a compact USB DAC. If you own Vision Pro, Lossless with AirPods Pro 2 (USB‑C) is the current Apple wireless exception. History check: for background, see our note that Apple Music Lossless doesn’t work on AirPods (general case), and follow ongoing coverage like AirPods Max 2 timing.

FAQ

Will a future firmware unlock Lossless on Pro 3? There is no public roadmap that says so. If Apple adds broader Lossless wireless, we will update our guides promptly.

Does turning on Lossless in Settings make AirPods Pro 3 Lossless? No. That toggle controls what the Music app requests. The AirPods link from iPhone still uses Bluetooth AAC.

What about Spatial Audio? Spatial and Lossless are separate features. Pro 3 support Spatial Audio with head tracking. That does not imply Lossless.

Bottom line

AirPods Pro 3 are a great upgrade for comfort and ANC, but they are not your ticket to Apple Music Lossless on iPhone. Avoid bad buying advice and choose based on the path you actually use.