AirPods Pro 3 outshines top headphones in noise canceling tests

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 are shaking up long-held assumptions about noise-cancelling tech. Historically, over-ear headphones dominated active noise cancellation because of their size and physical seal. But recent lab results and user tests show that Apple’s latest earbuds outperform not just rivals in the earbud category but also some of the most acclaimed over-ear models.

Objective Tests Back the Claim

Independent testing from SoundGuys shows the AirPods Pro 3 deliver an average 90% reduction in external noise. That is a figure no other earphone or headphone has reached in their measurements. The analysis highlights how Apple’s redesign, including deeper in-ear placement, foam-infused silicone tips, and upgraded ANC microphones, plays a major role in blocking sound across bass and midrange frequencies where traditional headphones often struggle.

Credits: SoundGuys

This data also shows how the AirPods Pro 3’s passive isolation contributes to their performance. In frequency charts comparing them with Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, Apple’s new model consistently provides higher attenuation across most ranges, particularly below 1 kHz where low-frequency noise is most noticeable.

Fit and Real-World Use Still Matter

Real-world impressions are mixed, but most agree the AirPods Pro 3 excel when they are properly fitted. Experts point out that ear shape, insertion depth, and seal quality can significantly affect ANC performance. Even minor changes in positioning can lead to perceived differences, which explains why some users report better results from larger headphones despite objective data showing otherwise.

There is also consensus that no ANC system completely silences the environment. The AirPods Pro 3 come closest, but ambient sounds like sudden speech or high-pitched noises can still slip through. Where they excel is in reducing steady low-frequency noise such as airplane engines, traffic hum, and construction, better than any competing device.

In short, Apple’s latest AirPods have redefined what earbuds can do. By outperforming even top-tier over-ear models in measured noise reduction, they prove size is not the only factor that matters in ANC performance.