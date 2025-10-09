Akko’s MetaKey Case Brings the Physical Keyboard Back to iPhone

The BlackBerry spirit refuses to die. Akko, best known for its colorful mechanical keyboards, has introduced the MetaKey, a keyboard case for iPhone users who miss the tactile click of real keys. The accessory attaches to the bottom of the phone and turns it into something that feels halfway between a modern smartphone and a retro communicator.

A Throwback with Modern Touches

The MetaKey connects through USB-C and offers a full QWERTY keyboard built into the case. Priced at $59.99, it costs less than half of what the Clicks keyboard case asked when it debuted in early 2024. Akko adds a few thoughtful details that make the MetaKey more than a novelty. The keys are backlit, shortcuts trigger Siri and voice-to-text, and a scrolling mode lets the top two rows act as large navigation buttons, useful for social media or web browsing.

Designed to Feel Balanced

Keyboard cases often feel awkward because of their uneven weight. Akko tried to fix that. The MetaKey includes a detachable 9-gram weight that clips onto the back to steady the phone while typing. It might sound small, but it helps keep the phone from tipping forward on a desk. The case also supports MagSafe and has a USB-C passthrough for charging.

Available Colors and Compatibility

The MetaKey is available for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The color options vary by version: black, white, and pink for iPhone 16, while the iPhone 17 lineup includes black, orange, pink, blue, lavender, sage, and white. Some shades are already out of stock, showing early demand among enthusiasts.

Akko’s approach doesn’t chase mass appeal. It targets people who type long messages, enjoy mechanical feedback, or just miss the feel of buttons. For $59.99, the MetaKey makes that nostalgia easier to justify.