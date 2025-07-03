Android Gains Message Editing for iPhone Chats, Feature Still Incomplete

Android users can now edit messages they send to iPhones, marking a step forward in cross-platform messaging. Google Messages is beginning to roll out this long-requested feature, enabled through the updated Universal Profile 3.0 standard. However, the implementation isn’t seamless yet.

Until recently, Android users could only edit Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages when texting other Android devices. That changed with GSMA’s release of Universal Profile 3.0, which formally added support for message editing and end-to-end encryption. With this update, users can long-press a sent message, tap the pencil icon, modify the text, and resend it. As long as it’s within a 15-minute window.

How It Works and Where It Falls Short

Currently, the feature functions on Android devices running Google Messages and targets iPhones using the latest iOS 18.5 or iOS 26 beta. Editing is available in both individual and group chats. On Android, the experience mirrors what users expect: edited messages overwrite the original.

But that’s not the case on iPhones. Edited messages from Android appear as new texts, each prefixed with an asterisk. There’s no in-line editing or message replacement, and iPhone users still can’t edit messages sent to Android devices. Apple would need to update its Messages app to fully support this feature, but there’s no timeline yet.

Limited Rollout and Early Testing

Reports suggest this feature is in early testing. According to Android Authority and independent testers on Reddit, only a handful of users currently have access. Google hasn’t made a public announcement, and the rollout appears to be part of an A/B test for beta users.

The GSMA’s Universal Profile 3.0 laid the groundwork, but until Apple integrates full support on its end, Android users will experience limited benefits. The editing capability exists, but the execution across platforms still needs refinement.