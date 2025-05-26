Android’s Quick Panel Looks a Lot Like iOS, but Apple Is Still a Winner

Android and iOS have long competed on design and usability, but with iOS 18, Apple’s Control Center has taken a sharp turn visually and functionally, toward Android’s Quick Settings panel. The similarities are now striking. Still, Apple manages to retain an edge by refining key elements that matter most to users.

Both panels offer fast access to core functions like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, brightness, and media controls. Users can customize the layout, rearrange toggles, and access third-party app functions. But beyond the surface, there are differences that shape the experience.

Customization: iOS Catches Up, but with Polish

Quick settings panel: One UI 7 vs Android 16 vs iOS 18 | Image Courtesy: X

Apple’s new Control Center now supports grouping, resizing, and reordering controls—features Android users have enjoyed for years. But Apple does it with structure. iOS organizes toggles into categories, helping users navigate faster. Android’s layout remains more of a flat grid, functional but less curated.

Resizing controls in iOS adds a layer of personalization that Android lacks. That said, Android still leads with broader customization options on some devices, especially those with manufacturer-specific skins like Samsung’s One UI.

Navigation and Access: Android is Still More Fluid

Both systems use swipe gestures to open the quick panel, but Android’s swipe-down motion (once or twice) feels more direct. iOS 18’s top-right-corner gesture introduces complexity, especially for larger phones.

Android offers quicker access to full settings with a shortcut built into the panel—something iOS still omits. And while Android’s design can vary across brands, its core functionality in Quick Settings remains largely consistent.

Verdict

iOS 18 borrows heavily from Android’s design but adds clarity and control. Apple brings order to the chaos. Android may have inspired the format, but Apple sharpened it.

Both platforms now offer a highly functional, customizable panel experience. But when it comes to simplicity with precision, Apple still holds the edge.