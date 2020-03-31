Apple Acquires Weather App ‘Dark Sky’

On its blog today, Dark Sky announced that it has been purchased by Apple. The iOS app will continue to be available in the App Store, but the Android and Wear OS app will shut down.

Dark Sky

Existing users and subscribers on Android and Wear OS can use the app until July 1, 2020. Weather forecasts, maps, and embeds on Dark Sky’s website will also continue until July 1. The Dark Sky API no longer accepts new signups, and will function through the end of 2021.

Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy. There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to reach far more people, with far more impact, than we ever could alone.

It’s possible that Dark Sky’s information will appear in Apple’s own weather app in the next version of iOS, replacing The Weather Channel.

Further Reading

