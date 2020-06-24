Apple Acquires Device Management Company ‘Fleetsmith’

Fleetsmith announced its acquisition by Apple today. The company specializes in mobile device management (MDM) by automating setup, intelligence, patching, and security for Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Apple TVs.

Fleetsmith

This is Apple’s first such purchase. Until now the company has provided APIs and relied on others to use them. It’s possible that Apple will end up creating its own MDM software as a tool to deploy to users like companies and schools.

We started Fleetsmith to balance the management and security needs of IT with the experience users love about Mac, iPad, and iPhone. We’re proud of the incredibly talented team we’ve built, and that we’ve stayed true to our mission: to make powerful, secure Apple fleet management available to everyone.

The sum of the acquisition is unknown.