Apple Acquires ‘NextVR’ Broadcasting Startup

Apple recently acquired VR startup NextVR, which supplied sports and entertainment content to VR headsets (via Bloomberg).

NextVR Acquisition

NextVR had deals with sports leagues like the National Basketball Association, as well as entertainment networks like Fox Sports. It provided content to VR headsets from Facebook, HTC, Lenovo, and Sony. No purchase price was disclosed but a report claims it to be around US$100 million.

Its website NextVR.com only displays the message: