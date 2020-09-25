Apple has acquired a podcasting startup called Scout FM that made listening to podcasts more like a radio station (via Bloomberg).

Scout FM

Scout FM used machine learning to create personalized podcast “stations” based on user listening history. For example, users who listened to sports podcast would get a station created for them filled with a range of different sports podcasts.

It was a popular app with CarPlay listeners as well as people with Amazon Alexa devices. An Apple spokesperson confirmed the acquisition to Bloomberg but offered no further comment.

The podcast market is one of the next markets that companies are interested in. Spotify recently moved into the space, working exclusive deals with popular shows like Last Podcast On The Left and The Joe Rogan Experience. The company also started offering video podcasts.