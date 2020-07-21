Spotify Unveils Support for Video Podcasts

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Spotify announced today that its platform will now support video podcasts in addition to audio. Users in all markets where audio podcasts are available can tune in to watch video podcasts.

Spotify Video Podcasts

The feature will roll out to all creators eventually, but Spotify lists podcasts with video podcasts to start:

Spotify logo

Videos will start automatically and sync with your audio feed.

