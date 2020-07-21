Apple Pledges to be 100% Carbon Neutral by 2030

Apple released a plan today for its supply chain and products to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2030, an ambitious goal that is 20 years sooner than IPCC targets.
100% Carbon Neutral
The company’s global corporate operations are already carbon neutral, but the new plan would have every aspect of the company be neutral. Apple’s 2020 Environmental Progress Report [PDF] reveals plans to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030 while developing carbon removal solutions for the remaining 25%. Tim Cook:
Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.
Apple is establishing an Impact Accelerator to invest in minority-owned businesses looking to change their supply chains, and in communities disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.
That’s nice and all.
But carbon neutral has become a fig leaf, an accounting game. Not that Apple would, but too often I’ve been seeing companies play three card monte with their emissions to make it look like it’s carbon neutral, but in reality they are still emitting.
Really, carbon emission zero is the standard we should be demanding.