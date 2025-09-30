Apple Adds iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 3 to Vintage List

Apple has officially added the iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage products list, signaling the end of standard support for one of its most popular flagship phones. The iPhone 11 Pro, however, remains off the list for now, which indicates Apple continued distributing that model through select third-party resellers for a longer period.

What’s now considered vintage

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 3 (all models)

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, despite its new vintage status, still runs iOS 26. You can continue to receive software support and security updates, even as the device transitions into a less supported phase.

All versions of the Apple Watch Series 3 are now considered vintage as well. That move comes just over eight years after the watch debuted in September 2017. The Series 3 had an unusually long life span, remaining available until September 2022. Apple even kept selling it while watchOS 9 was in beta, despite the update being incompatible with the device.

What “vintage” means

Apple classifies a device as vintage when more than five years have passed since it stopped distributing the product for sale. Vintage status does not make a device useless, but it does signal limited official support.

Apple and its authorized service providers will still offer repairs, but only if replacement parts remain in stock. Once those parts are gone, repair options become scarce.

The Series 3’s longevity stands out. It lasted through multiple hardware generations and software cycles, even outliving its successor on the support timeline. Apple Watch Series 4 models, which launched a year later, were added to the vintage list before the Series 3.

The addition of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 marks the beginning of the end for devices that defined their categories. The iPhone 11 Pro Max pushed larger displays and improved camera systems. The Series 3 helped make the Apple Watch mainstream for health tracking and fitness.

Both products remain usable today, but this update is a reminder. Even the most notable devices age out of Apple’s ecosystem. If you own one, decide how much longer it meets your daily needs or whether it is time to plan an upgrade.