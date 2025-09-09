Apple Adds Live Translation and Better Noise Cancellation to AirPods Pro 3

Apple announced AirPods Pro 3, introducing a live translation feature powered by Apple Intelligence at the ‘Awe Dropping‘ Event today. With a simple gesture, the AirPods can begin translating speech in real time. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lowers the volume of the speaker’s voice while your translation plays back in your language, making it easier to follow conversations when traveling or working with people who speak different languages.

Focus on Communication and Fit

Live Translation Feature | Credit: Apple

Live translation is the highlight of this update, but Apple has also refined the physical design. The company analyzed more than 10,000 3D ear scans to reshape the AirPods and make them smaller. They now come with five sizes of ear tips for a more secure fit, and the build has been upgraded to IP57 sweat and water resistance. These changes aim to make AirPods Pro 3 more comfortable and durable for everyday use, whether in the office, gym, or outdoors.

Apple is also updating the audio performance. The new model delivers a wider soundstage, stronger bass response, and improved ANC. According to Apple, the ANC is now twice as effective as the previous generation, supported by new foam-infused tips that provide better noise isolation. Transparency mode has also been improved, allowing your own voice and the voices around you to sound more natural.

Alongside AirPods Pro 3, iOS 26 brings new features for other AirPods. AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 will gain support for studio-quality audio across songs, videos, and podcasts. Call quality has been improved as well, with enhanced charging reminders and automatic audio pause when you fall asleep. AirPods will also be usable as a remote control for the iPhone’s camera app.

Apple last made a major change to the AirPods Pro line with the second-generation model three years ago. That version introduced better sound quality, improved noise cancellation, and a speaker in the charging case. In 2023, Apple added dust resistance and replaced the Lightning port with USB-C.