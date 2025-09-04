Apple’s “Awe Dropping” September Event: Everything We Know

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event is finally here, taking place on September 9, 2025!

Every year, Apple’s September keynote brings new products and software updates that set the tone for the tech industry. This year is expected to be bigger than usual, with the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch updates, AirPods Pro 3, and the new iOS 26 leading the charge.

Alongside devices, we also expect advancements in Apple Intelligence, the company’s on-device AI system.

Let’s look at everything we know and what to expect from this much-anticipated event.

Everything We Know About the Apple Awe Dropping event

Event Details

Apple confirmed that the event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. The event will be streamed online through Apple’s official channels, including the official website and YouTube channel, so anyone around the world can watch.

Based on Apple’s usual release cycle, pre-orders are expected to begin on Friday, September 12, with deliveries and in-store availability starting a week later on September 19.

iPhone 17 Lineup

The highlight of the event will be the iPhone 17 series. Apple is expected to unveil four iPhone 17 models, each catering to different user needs.

Model Expected Features iPhone 17 New processor, updated colors, iOS 26 pre-installed. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max A19 Pro chip, improved 48 MP triple-camera system, stronger titanium frame, and possible new camera layout. iPhone 17 Air Ultra-slim design at around 5.5 mm thickness, 6.6-inch OLED display, eSIM only (no physical SIM slot), weighs under 150 grams, 12 GB RAM, 48 MP rear camera, 24 MP front camera, Wi-Fi 7, and Apple’s custom 5G modem.

The Pro models are aimed at power users who want the best cameras and performance, while the new iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s boldest design experiment in years, focusing on thinness and portability. The standard iPhone 17 will bring balanced upgrades at a more affordable price point.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3

Apple is expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup with two new models. The Series 11 will likely focus on performance improvements, longer battery life, and new health tracking features.

The Watch Ultra 3, designed for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, is expected to gain more durability upgrades, better GPS accuracy, and possibly new sensors for tracking blood pressure or enhanced blood oxygen monitoring.

Both watches will run the latest watchOS update and continue Apple’s focus on health and lifestyle.

AirPods Pro 3

The third generation of AirPods Pro is expected to debut with several advanced features. The earbuds will reportedly feature a new H3 chip that improves sound quality and noise canceling. Health monitoring could be integrated, with sensors capable of tracking temperature and heart rate.

Some reports also suggest Apple may introduce gesture controls and real-time translation powered by Apple Intelligence. Battery life and fit are expected to improve as well.

Alongside new hardware, Apple always showcases its next generation of software. iOS 26 is rumored to bring a redesigned interface called Liquid Glass that gives the system a more fluid and polished look.

The update will also bring smarter widgets, enhanced privacy tools, and better integration with Apple Intelligence.

Other platforms will receive updates as well:

iPadOS 26 with improved multitasking tools.

with improved multitasking tools. watchOS 12 with expanded health features.

with expanded health features. macOS Tahoe with performance and productivity upgrades.

with performance and productivity upgrades. tvOS 26 with more streaming and gaming options.

with more streaming and gaming options. visionOS 2 for Apple Vision Pro, enhancing spatial computing experiences.

One of the most anticipated parts of the event is Apple Intelligence. This is Apple’s own artificial intelligence system built to run on-device, keeping user data private.

Image source: Apple

At the event, Apple is expected to announce new features like smarter Siri, live translation, on-device summarization of text, and AI-powered photo and video editing. Unlike cloud-based AI, Apple’s system is designed to work without sending personal data to external servers, making it more secure.

Accessories and Extras

Apple often uses the September event to refresh accessories. This year, we may see new iPhone cases, including redesigned clear cases, new woven straps for Apple Watch, and possible crossbody straps for the iPhone.

These smaller announcements complement the main products and give buyers more customization choices.

The No-Show List: Products Rumored but Unlikely to Appear

While most of the attention will be on iPhone 17, Apple Watch updates, and AirPods Pro 3, there are a few more products that are whispered about, but most insiders expect them not to appear in September.

AirTag 2: A second-generation AirTag has been rumored for months, with talk of a better Ultra Wideband chip and improved privacy protections. However, many believe Apple may not be ready to reveal it just yet. Apple TV 4K with A17 Pro: A refreshed Apple TV box powered by a faster chip has been discussed. Even so, it is not expected to launch at this already crowded event. HomePod mini 2 or a Smart Home Hub: Apple is said to be working on a new HomePod mini and even a smart display device, often called a HomePad. Both are considered long-term projects and are unlikely to debut this September. M5 iPad Pro: The next iPad Pro, built around the new M5 chip, is in development. Apple generally announces iPads separately, so this one is expected later in the year. Vision Pro 2: Rumors about a second-generation Vision Pro headset continue, but it is far too soon for Apple to showcase it at this event. iPhone 17e: A more affordable iPhone variant known as the iPhone 17e has been mentioned in reports. It is not planned for this September and could arrive in 2026 instead. New Macs: Updates to the MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, or other Mac models are not on the schedule for this keynote. Apple usually saves those announcements for October or later.

Tips for Viewers and Buyers

Mark September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time to watch the live stream.

If you plan to upgrade, be ready for pre-orders on September 12.

Consider the iPhone 17 Air if you want a slim and lightweight device.

Pro users and creators may prefer the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max.

Watch Ultra 3 is best for athletes and adventure users, while Series 11 suits everyday needs.

If you want smarter AI features in daily life, iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence may be a big reason to upgrade.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will Apple announce at the Awe Dropping event? Apple will announce the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and major software updates, including iOS 26. New accessories will also be introduced. When can I pre-order the new iPhones? Pre-orders are expected to begin on Friday, September 12, with the official launch and deliveries on September 19. Will new iPads or Macs be announced at this event? No, the September event usually focuses on iPhones, Apple Watch, and related products. Macs and iPads are likely to be announced at a later event. What is Apple Intelligence and why is it important? Apple Intelligence is a privacy-focused AI system that runs on Apple devices. It brings smarter features such as AI-driven suggestions, live translation, text summarization, and creative tools without compromising user privacy.

Summary

The Apple Awe Dropping event takes place on September 9, 2025, at Apple Park. Apple will launch the iPhone 17 lineup, including the thin and lightweight iPhone 17 Air. Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 will bring better health and fitness features. AirPods Pro 3 will arrive with advanced chips, health tracking, and improved noise canceling. iOS 26 and other software updates will roll out with a new design and AI features. Apple Intelligence will play a central role, showcasing Apple’s AI direction. Accessories like new cases and watch straps will also be revealed.

Conclusion

The Apple Awe Dropping event 2025 will be a major moment for tech fans. With the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch updates, AirPods Pro 3, and iOS 26, Apple is blending powerful hardware with smarter, AI-driven software. Apple Intelligence takes center stage, showing the future of on-device AI.

If you are planning to upgrade your phone, watch, or earbuds, this event is one you should not miss!