Apple iPhone 17: Release Date, Price & Leaks

The Apple iPhone 17 series is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts worldwide are buzzing with excitement. Scheduled for unveiling on September 9, 2025, at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event, this new lineup promises to bring significant upgrades and innovations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 17, including its release date, expected prices, features, and how to get your hands on one!

iPhone 17 Series Overview

Apple is introducing four models in the iPhone 17 series:

iPhone 17 : The standard model with essential features.

: The standard model with essential features. iPhone 17 Air : A new ultra-thin variant replacing the Plus model.

: A new ultra-thin variant replacing the Plus model. iPhone 17 Pro : The premium model with advanced capabilities.

: The premium model with advanced capabilities. iPhone 17 Pro Max: The flagship model boasting top-tier specifications.

All models are expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED displays, run on iOS 26, and be powered by Apple’s latest A19 and A19 Pro chips.

Model Expected Price (USD) Pre-order Start Date Release Date iPhone 17 $849 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 iPhone 17 Air $1,099 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 iPhone 17 Pro $1,199 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,499 September 12, 2025 September 19, 2025

NOTE Prices are approximate and may vary based on storage configurations and regional taxes.

Key Features and Leaks

iPhone 17

Design : Sleek glass front and back with an alum inum frame, slightly lighter than the iPhone 16.

inum frame, slightly lighter than the iPhone 16. Display : 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

: 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Camera : Dual 48MP rear cameras, 12MP front camera with improved low-light performance.

: Dual 48MP rear cameras, 12MP front camera with improved low-light performance. Processor : A19 Bionic chip with 8GB RAM.

: A19 Bionic chip with 8GB RAM. Battery : Around 3,200mAh, optimized for all-day usage.

: Around 3,200mAh, optimized for all-day usage. Other Features: Face ID improvements, iOS 26 with new AI features, and enhanced water and dust resistance.

iPhone 17 Air

Design: Ultra-thin aluminum frame, 5.5mm thickness, weighing under 150 grams.

Ultra-thin aluminum frame, 5.5mm thickness, weighing under 150 grams. Display: 6.6-inch OLED ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate.

6.6-inch OLED ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate. Camera: 48MP rear camera, 24MP front camera.

48MP rear camera, 24MP front camera. Connectivity: eSIM-only, Wi-Fi 7, Apple’s custom 5G modem.

eSIM-only, Wi-Fi 7, Apple’s custom 5G modem. Battery: 2,800–3,000 mAh capacity.

iPhone 17 Pro

Design : Premium stainless steel frame with textured matte back, slightly thinner bezels.

: Premium stainless steel frame with textured matte back, slightly thinner bezels. Display : 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

: 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Camera : Triple 48MP rear cameras, incl uding ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, with improved Night Mode and ProRAW capabilities.

uding ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, with improved Night Mode and ProRAW capabilities. Processor : A19 Pro Bionic chip with 12GB RAM.

: A19 Pro Bionic chip with 12GB RAM. Battery : Around 4,500mAh for longer usage.

: Around 4,500mAh for longer usage. Other Features: ProMotion enhancements, improved Face ID sensors, LiDAR scanner for AR applications, iOS 26 with advanced multitasking features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Display: 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate. Processor: A19 Pro Bionic chip with 12GB RAM.

A19 Pro Bionic chip with 12GB RAM. Camera: Triple 48MP rear sensors with enhanced zoom capabilities.

Triple 48MP rear sensors with enhanced zoom capabilities. Design: Slimmer aluminum body with updated camera layout.

Slimmer aluminum body with updated camera layout. Battery: Over 5,000mAh capacity.

NOTE Features are based on leaks and may vary upon official release.

Tips to Avail iPhone 17

Pre-orders begin on September 12, 2025.

Devices available in stores and online starting September 19, 2025.

Check with local carriers for trade-in offers and installment plans.

Online retailers may offer exclusive deals and bundles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 17 be available in the U.S.? Yes, the iPhone 17 series will be available in the U.S. starting September 19, 2025. Can I trade in my old iPhone for a discount? Apple and various carriers often offer trade-in programs. Check with your local retailer or carrier for specific offers. What is the difference between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro? The iPhone 17 Pro offers advanced features such as a better camera system, an enhanced display, and a more powerful processor compared to the standard iPhone 17. Will the iPhone 17 support 5G? Yes, all models in the iPhone 17 series are expected to support 5G connectivity.

Summary

Launch Date: September 9, 2025, with availability from September 19, 2025. Models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max. Pricing: Starts at $849 in the U.S. Key Features: Enhanced displays, improved cameras, A19 Pro Bionic chip, iOS 26. Availability: Pre-orders begin on September 12, 2025.

Conclusion

The iPhone 17 series is shaping up to be a major upgrade in Apple’s smartphone lineup. Whether you prefer the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air or the powerhouse iPhone 17 Pro Max, there is an option for every user.

Mark your calendar for September 9, 2025, and get ready to experience the next generation of iPhones!

Don’t forget to download the official Apple event wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac!