Apple’s September “Awe Dropping” Event: Date, Details & How to Join

Wondering when the September Apple “Awe Dropping” event is happening this year? In this post, you will find the confirmed date, the products expected to be announced, and how you can watch it live!

About Apple’s “Awe Dropping” September Event

Here is what we know about Apple’s biggest fall event in 2025:

Apple has scheduled its September event for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 A.M. Pacific Time / 1 P.M. Eastern Time .

. The event is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 are also likely to be announced along with the AirPods Pro 3 and iOS 26 software updates.

Rumors suggest new colors, hardware upgrades, and AI-powered features across devices.

If you want, download the official Apple event wallpapers for iPhone, Mac, and iPad!

Tips to Watch or Attend

Live stream the event on Apple’s website , the Apple TV app, or Apple’s official YouTube channel.

, the Apple TV app, or Apple’s official YouTube channel. Check the time in your zone. For US viewers, the event starts at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, 12 P.M. Central Time, 11 A.M. Mountain Time, and 10 A.M. Pacific Time.

Set a calendar reminder so you do not miss any announcements.

Pre-orders for new devices are expected to start Friday, September 12, at 5 A.M. Pacific Time.

Shipping and in-store availability likely begin Friday, September 19.

Frequently Asked Questions

Summary

Conclusion

The September Apple event is set to be an exciting showcase of new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, along with major software updates. With the confirmed date and clear ways to watch, you can be ready to catch all the announcements live.

Mark your calendar for September 9 and get ready for Apple’s big reveal!