Download the Official Apple Event Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad & Mac

With Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event just around the corner, set for September 9, 2025, you can already start priming your devices with brand-new themed wallpapers inspired by the event’s invite artwork. Here’s how to grab them, choose the right version for your device, and make your lock and home screens pop!

How to download the Apple Event Wallpaper?

Designer BasicAppleGuy has already crafted a trio of official-style wallpapers optimized for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can download them here:

How to download and use the wallpaper?

Device Steps to Download Tips to Apply as Wallpaper iPhone Long-press the image to save Go to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose Photo > adjust zoom iPad Same steps as iPhone Use landscape mode for immersive visuals Mac Right-click and select “Save Image” Use System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver to set it

Tips

Resolution matters, so always use high-res files to ensure crisp display across modern devices.

Add flair with widgets or minimal icons to complement the bold Apple logo visuals.

Conclusion

Whether you are on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, transforming your screens with Apple Event wallpapers is a fun way to get into the spirit. With easy downloads already available from artists and trusted sites, there is minimal effort for maximum visual impact.

