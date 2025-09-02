Download the Official Apple Event Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad & Mac

With Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event just around the corner, set for September 9, 2025, you can already start priming your devices with brand-new themed wallpapers inspired by the event’s invite artwork. Here’s how to grab them, choose the right version for your device, and make your lock and home screens pop!

How to download the Apple Event Wallpaper?

Designer BasicAppleGuy has already crafted a trio of official-style wallpapers optimized for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can download them here:

download Awe Dropping wallpaper iPhone
download Awe Dropping wallpaper for mac
download Awe Dropping wallpaper iPad

How to download and use the wallpaper?

DeviceSteps to DownloadTips to Apply as Wallpaper
iPhoneLong-press the image to saveGo to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose Photo > adjust zoom
iPadSame steps as iPhoneUse landscape mode for immersive visuals
MacRight-click and select “Save ImageUse System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver to set it

Tips

  • Resolution matters, so always use high-res files to ensure crisp display across modern devices.
  • Add flair with widgets or minimal icons to complement the bold Apple logo visuals.

Conclusion

Whether you are on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, transforming your screens with Apple Event wallpapers is a fun way to get into the spirit. With easy downloads already available from artists and trusted sites, there is minimal effort for maximum visual impact.

Previously, we shared the official iOS 18 4K wallpapers for iPhone. Make sure to check them out!

